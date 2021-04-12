TCL launches 3 true wireless earbuds in India

Adv.

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Consumer electronics company TCL on Monday launched three true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at an introductory price starting from just Rs 1,999 in the India market.

The S150, S200 and ACTV500 hearables will be available at Rs 1,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively, on Flipkart and select retail outlets from April 15, the company said in a statement.

“With this launch, we are set to expand our audio segment and disrupt the TWS category. Our aim is to provide premium high-quality products to fit the lifestyle of our consumers,” said Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at TCL Mobile.

S150 features IPX4 waterproofing, a long-lasting battery and smart control that gives an effortless enjoyment with a touch. It provides up to three and a half hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case for an unlimited audio experience.

The second variant, S200, comes equipped compact earbuds that give a bass-powered audio without tangles.

Consumers can now make crystal-clear calls anywhere they are and enjoy smarter audio that moves with them using wearing detection.

ACTV500 are made with powerful 6mm drivers. It supports 33 hours battery life and the earbuds.

The earbuds are also IPX5 certified, providing users with extra confidence when using it during exercise, said the company.

–IANS

