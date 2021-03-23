ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

TCL lowers prices of leading smart TVs with next gen tech

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Consumer electronics company TCL on Tuesday announced to significantly lower the prices of three leading smart TVs for as low as Rs 35,999 on Amazon before Holi.

While “P715”, a 4K UHD TV, will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants for Rs 42,499 and Rs 59,999, respectively, the high-end 4K QLED TV “C715” in 55-inch variant will be available for Rs 60,499.

The third model “P715” which is also a 4K QLED TV, will be available in two variants — 43-inch and 55-inch at Rs 35,999 and Rs 48,499, respectively, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision at TCL is to manufacture and bring the latest innovative technologies to the market that can cater well to the changing entertainment needs of new-age customers. We will continue to roll out more such exciting offers in the future,” said Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India.

“C715” supports both HDR 10 and HDR 10+ coupled with Dolby Vision, which makes it highly powerful in terms of colour, contrast, and brightness.

It also offers other premium features such as quantum dot technology for true-to-life images and videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “P715” model offers quantum dot technology, micro dimming and hands-free voice control.

The ‘TCL Days’ on Amazon is live from March 23-29, the company said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming
Next articleMicrosoft servers being hacked 'faster than anyone can count'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...
Read more
Technology

AWS launches ML service to monitor business performance

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 26 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Lookout for Metrics, a new Machine Learning (ML)...
Read more
News

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jack Dorsey called out for tweeting during congressional hearing

UP tops in digital payments in country

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a record in the number of digital transactions.The record increase...

Novel technique to detect biomarker for cancer

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 26 (IANS) Researchers are working to develop a new screening technique that's more than 300 times as effective at detecting...

62% of employees happier when working remotely: Survey

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) As parts of the world open up and hybrid work becomes a reality amid the pandemic, about 62...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...

Samsung develops HKMG tech-based DDR5 memory

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said it has developed a high-capacity dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) module.The South Korean tech giant said its...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates