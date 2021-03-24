TCL lowers prices of leading smart TVs with next gen tech (Ld)

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Consumer electronics company TCL on Tuesday announced to significantly lower the prices of three leading smart TVs for as low as Rs 35,999 on Amazon before Holi.

While “P715”, a 4K UHD TV, will be available in two variants of 43-inch and 55-inch at Rs 35,999 and Rs 48,499, respectively, the high-end 4K QLED TV “C715” in 55-inch variant will be available for Rs 60,499.

The third model “P615” which is also a 4K UHD TV, will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, priced at Rs 42,499 and Rs 59,999, respectively, the company said in a statement.

“Our vision at TCL is to manufacture and bring the latest innovative technologies to the market that can cater well to the changing entertainment needs of new-age customers. We will continue to roll out more such exciting offers in the future,” said Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India.

“C715” supports both HDR 10 and HDR 10+ coupled with Dolby Vision, which makes it highly powerful in terms of colour, contrast, and brightness.

It also offers other premium features such as quantum dot technology for true-to-life images and videos.

The ‘TCL Days’ on Amazon is live from March 23-29, the company said.

–IANS

wh/na