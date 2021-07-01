TCL unveils new C Series smart TVs in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Leading consumer electronics brand TCL on Wednesday unveiled its new 2021 C Series TV lineup for the Indian consumers, starting at Rs 64,990.

The latest TVs include Mini LED QLED4K C825 with Magic Camera, QLED 4K C728 with Game Master and QLED 4K C725 with Video Call Camera for a superior home entertainment experience.

“The latest launch underlines TCL’s commitment to constant innovation and delivering excellence in terms of cutting-edge technologies to new-age users,” Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said in a statement.

The new C825 is available in 55 and 65 inches at Rs 114,990 and Rs 149,990, respectively.

It features Game Master, a gaming feature with HDMI 2.1 for smoother processing and powerful optimisation.

It also sports an a1080P magnetic camera, which works with Google Duo and Zoom Meet to make online interactions more enhanced.

With the video call camera, users can enjoy video calling via Google Duo on the QLED display. For the picture, it comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AiPQ Engine and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1.

It is available in 50, 55 and 65 inches at Rs 64,990, Rs 72,990 and Rs 99,999, respectively.

The C728 offers 120Hz MEMC and hands-free voice control and features Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1 and premium tech-driven elements. It is available in 55, 65 and 75 inches at Rs 79,990, Rs 102,990 and Rs 159,990, respectively.

The new C Series range will be upgraded to Google TV starting from the third quarter of 2021.

–IANS

vc/arm