TCL working on smartphone with detachable dual camera module

Beijing, Oct 1 (IANS) Consumer electronics brand TCL has patented a smartphone with a detachable dual camera module that can be used as a rear and front-facing shooter.

According to a LetsGoDigital report, the Chinese electronics brand filed a design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).

Currently, it is unknown if the detachable camera module can be used without being attached to the smartphone

In an email to The Verge recently, the company confirmed that its clamshell-style foldable phone, codenamed Project Chicago, was in mid-development when the company decided to put it on indefinite hold.

The delay is due in part to rising production costs and supply chain shortages, the report said.

The TCL showed off a few foldable prototypes last year, and again earlier this year at CES 2021, as well as a “rollable” screen design.

In April, the company showed off a Fold an Roll device that could expand from a 6.87-inch phone screen to become an 8.85-inch phablet or a 10-inch tablet size.

The company said it is not giving up on the foldable product category but doesn’t have a time frame for when its first foldable device may be commercially available.

–IANS

wh/vd