TeamViewer joins hands with Malwarebytes for endpoint protection

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Remote connectivity platform TeamViewer on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection for people and organizations.

Through this partnership, Malwarebytes’ solutions for advanced endpoint protection, as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), will be embedded in TeamViewer Remote Management to offer customers cutting-edge cyber resilience and threat defence capabilities.

The Malwarebytes integration will complement TeamViewer’s one-stop-shop remote management platform to centrally manage, monitor, track, patch and protect endpoints of any kind.

“The cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving and legacy signature-based offerings are no longer sufficient to defend against omnipresent cyber-attacks” Frank Ziarno, Director of Product Management at TeamViewer, said in a statement.

“With Malwarebytes’ anomaly detection machine-learning products for protection, detection, prevention and remediation, we offer our customers enterprise-class technology to ensure the best possible cyber protection in any setting,” Ziarno added.

The cloud-managed Malwarebytes products leverage machine-learning to protect endpoints in real-time against known and unknown malware including Zero-Day exploits, the company said.

Unlike legacy signature-based detection and containment of infections, Malwarebytes anomaly detection stays one step ahead of malicious software by continuously analyzing endpoint activity to proactively identify and aggressively mitigate new forms of cyber threats, it added.

The Malwarebytes products also provide a robust defence against brute-force-attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connections, as well as web protections to guard users against malicious software and other cyber threats while browsing the internet.

–IANS

