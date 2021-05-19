Tech firms extend more Covid help to India

Adv.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Tech Mahindra on Monday announced its support to #OxygenForIndia, a volunteer-run organisation, to deploy 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 40,000 oxygen cylinders to help resolve the oxygen crisis in India.

#OxygenForIndia is a campaign put together by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), and is aimed at delivering oxygen cylinders to those in need, and especially those who may have difficulty in being admitted to a hospital due to financial constraints.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide its leading technological and functional expertise to digitally support the campaign by enabling their supply chain applications and streamlining operations with RFD ID (Radio-frequency identification) tracking. Additionally, the partnership will also utilise the operational capabilities of Mahindra Logistics and leverage the Mahindra ecosystem of suppliers, customers, partners, and associates for funding to aid the campaign.

Technology firm HCL has extended its Covid-19 mitigation efforts across the country to include Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

These efforts include a 100 bedded Covid treatment facility (including 50 oxygen beds) at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida. In Lucknow, HCL has provided six ICU ventilators, 20 oxygen beds and a mini oxygen generator plant (capacity of 45 LPM) to the Fatima Hospital.

In addition, HCL is also supporting essential equipment and consumables at an L-1 Covid Care Facility, as well as the District Hospital in Hardoi.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, HCL has provided 30 ICU beds at St John’s Hospital in Bengaluru, safety gear and PPE for frontline workers in Madurai and Chennai, as well as essential medical and non-medical equipment for Covid treating institutions in Chennai.

HCL has also collaborated with local Municipal bodies to spearhead vaccination centres in cities and towns including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Madurai, Lucknow, and J&K.

Global ICT solutions provider Huawei is also undertaking initiatives to provide care, support, and ensure the wellbeing of all employees. Huawei has set up an emergency team, a dedicated portal for Covid-19 care, as a one-stop solution for employees to address any related issue or clarification.

The company has arranged an exclusive 24×7 ambulance service available to all employees and their dependents in case of emergency. The company has also arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals in case any employee or their dependents are unable to find a bed at the time of need.

Huawei is preparing to build a facility to administer vaccines onsite at the Bangalore R&D Centre. It has partnered with senior doctors and psychiatrists to conduct regular sessions to ensure mental wellness, while also regularly organising yoga and meditation sessions for improving physical health of its employees.

Besides tech companies, others have also come forward to help the country to fight the deadly and infectious disease.

Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma has allocated 40 crores from its CSR funds to help Covid patients and their families struggling for oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

The pharma giant has also set up a 70 bed isolation centre at Hotel New Destination, Civil Lines, Gurugram for Covid patients. It recently donated a sum of Rs 100 crores to support the families of all frontline workers, that includes doctors, police officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers.

Von Wellx Germany Group has pledged to gift 10,000 washable (easily sanitisable) and healthy shoes, to medical workers, across Covid-19 hospitals in India.

“Von Wellx shoes are based on an Internationally Patented 5 Zones Technology through Reflexology. It massages and stimulates the pressure points and muscles in your feet by 2.5 times with every step, thus providing you the benefit of 8000 steps with only 3000 steps. This stimulation increases the blood and oxygen supply to your organs and body, thus helping you to remain fit/active in Covid 19 times, a critical facet to win the fight over Covid 19,” Ashish Jain, CEO – Von Wellx Germany, India shared in a statement.

–IANS

rvt/pgh