World Technology

TECNO adds to Holi celebrations with easy finance options on smartphones

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Ahead of Holi, TECNO, the global smartphone brand on Saturday announced that it is offering easy, simple and accessible financing options on its three most popular smartphones — TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO POVA and TECNO SPARK 6 Go.

TECNO has tied up with major Financial services partners like Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit and Mswipe to offer no-cost EMI options to its consumers.

Not only this, consumers can also avail triple zero (000) exclusive scheme of Bajaj Finserv — No cost interest EMI, 0 down payment as well as 0 processing fee on TECNO POVA and TECNO Camon 16, the company said in a statement.

To avail this consumer can visit any TECNO offline retail outlet.

”Being a consumer centric brand, TECNO has a tailor-made solution for all types of consumers. So, whether consumers are on the lookout for a BIG Display, BIG Battery smartphone or a ‘camera-centric’ smartphone or a ‘heavy gaming’ TECNO has a perfect solution for all their needs,” the company added.

TECNO POVA is available in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

It is currently the most competitive smartphone offering Helio G80 Octa-Core Processor, an in-built Hyper Engine Gaming Technology with a 6000mAh battery, dual IC fast charger and dot-In display starting at just Rs 10,499.

It is equipped with an AI Quad Rear Camera (16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens) complemented with 8MP Selfie camera.

Priced at Rs 11,499, the TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the affordable ‘64MP Quad cam with Eye Autofocus feature and premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS in the under-12K segment. The device features a 6.8 HD+ Dot-in-display that seemly integrates the 16MP AI front camera and light sensor.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great for gaming and daily robust usage. It also comes with a heavy-duty 5,000mAh battery and 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage.

The TECNO SPARK 6 Go boasts of its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series.

It features a 6.52 HD+ Dot-Notch display, a massive 5000mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, to capture crisp and clear photos even in low light. It also features an 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. The SPARK 6 Go is affordably priced at Rs 8,699.

–IANS

wh/na

