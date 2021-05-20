TECNO announces 60-day warranty extension policy for its smartphones

Adv.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday announced a 60-day warranty extension policy on its smartphones amid the second wave of Covid-19.

“The welfare and safety of our consumers are of utmost priority,” the company said in a statement.

TECNO India has implemented a two-month warranty extension policy, which is valid for all TECNO smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between April 15 to June 15, will be automatically extended for 2 months.

To avail this warranty period, users can download the Carlcare app from the Google Play store. Open the Carlcare app and click the Warranty button on the home page.

Users can then check the validity of their device by entering the IMEI of the current device in the Carlcare app.

If your device is eligible for the extension, you will see 60 days extended warranty option. Click on receive to extend the warranty, the company said.

The company said that users must register before June 30 to avail warranty extension.

As a socially responsible brand, we will continue to ensure the highest safety standards and assist our consumers and partners in every way possible, the company said.

–IANS

vc/na