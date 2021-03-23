TECNO expands accessories portfolio with range of new products

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, on Tuesday announced the launch of a series of smartphone accessories in a bid to extend its product portfolio and strengthen its connected device ecosystem.

The brand is rolling out all-new TWS BUDS 1, Hot Beats J2 and Prime P1 earphones, along with a fast-charging micro USB cable M11 that will give consumers a wide array of products to choose from.

The new product offerings will enable TECNO to firm up its position in the value sensitive accessories segment, at aggressive price points, the company said in a statement.

“With the new products, TECNO’s portfolio becomes more robust and lends to the enhancement of the TECNO’s connected device ecosystem that will elevate consumer experience. We launched Hipods H2 and Minipod M1 last year and the response we received for these 2 products propelled us to come out with more accessories to make a robust TECNO product portfolio,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India.

The TECNO EarBuds 1 houses a 40mAh battery, providing music playback time of 4 hours on a single charge, and together with the 300mAh charging case, provides for over 12 hours of uninterrupted audio listening experience.

It is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection and smooth audio transmission. It also comes with IPX4 protection to resist water and sweat that lets you enjoy them while jogging or during an intense workout. The TECNO EarBuds 1 is priced aggressively at Rs 1,299.

The Hot Beats J2 earphones are equipped with Dual Sound Driver for a crystal- clear sound. It also comprises an in-line control unit with functions like play, pause, adjusting of volume, accept or decline calls and even an in-built microphone. The Hot Beats J2 earphones are protected with TPE Thread Wire 1.2m. Hot Beats J2 is priced at Rs 349.

The TECNO Prime P1 is encased with a sleek glossy metallic design and protective TPE wire. It also has a microphone for hands-free calling and a multi-function button remote for ease of access to play, pause and adjust volume.

The Prime P1 earphones comprise of a strong mega bass for a super-clear audio quality. The lightweight and comfortable Prime P1 is priced at Rs 225.

Meanwhile, Cable M11 comes with ultra-long, 2A fast charging, micro USB, Cable M11 provides for high speed data transfer with an output of 5.0 V/2.1 A. The 1-metre cable is built with superior-durability PVC to prevent against damage or breakage. Cable M11 is priced at Rs 125.

The company said it provides three months’ replacement warranty on wired earphones and data cable, and six month’s warranty on Buds 1. The accessories can be purchased across offline retail outlets of TECNO.

–IANS

wh/na