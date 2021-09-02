TECNO launches new brand slogan of 'Stop At Nothing' in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday launched a new brand slogan of “Stop At Nothing”, while launching a brand campaign hashtagged #StopAtNothing that pays tribute to those who continue to push forward against all odds.

The new slogan represents TECNO’s recognition of human progress and people’s pursuit of purpose, potential and excellence.

With a new brand slogan, TECNO is indeed unstoppable — TECNO has seen a 210 per cent year-on-year growth in the Indian market, reaching 11 million units sold since its local launch in April 2017, according to market research firm Counterpoint Q2, 2021 report.

#StopAtNothing is TECNO’s next step in delivering on a promise of unlocking the best of contemporary smartphone technologies and making them accessible for global emerging markets.

TECNO’s brand campaign celebrates “progressive mavericks” and those “young at heart”, the youth who admirably stayed resilient in the face of adversity.

“We’ve seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets,” Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO, said in a statement.

“No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or gender you belong to, people will ‘stop at nothing’ to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potential. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey,” Xu added.

According to the CMO, this attitude and spirit resonate so strongly with TECNO that they were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who they are and what they do as a technology brand.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across the globe, features several above-the-line elements including a 60-second global brand video created to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit.

It will be supported by a strategic execution of digital, social and other marketing tactics emanating from representative markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, India, Turkey, the Philippines and Russia.

#StopAtNothing is so much more another brand campaign. It represents the values and the attitude that we as a brand embrace and TECNO’s role in providing the technology they need to progress even further,” Xu said.

“#StopAtNothing not only inspires, but it also cements TECNO’s total commitment to supporting our consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that act as an enabler of progression.”

According to a recent Counterpoint study Q2 report, Transsion group brands (itel, Infinix, and TECNO) registered a 296 per cent YoY growth, capturing a 7 per cent share collectively in Q2 2021 in the overall India smartphone market.

“Our success in the Indian market can so far be credited to our aglocal approach’ which is based on our philosophy of aThink Globally, Act Locally. We exercise foresight to anticipate market needs, adopt change, and tailor our products to suit the behavioral patterns of our customers,” concludes Xu.

Earlier this year, TECNO announced its latest “superpower”, securing Chris Evans, an A-list Hollywood celebrity as its worldwide brand ambassador. This signing has intensified TECNO’s determination to be recognised as a leader in global emerging markets.

As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, who undoubtedly will sit up and take note of TECNO’s “super-heroic” manoeuver.

–IANS

