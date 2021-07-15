TECNO unveil 2 smartphones under CAMON series to redefine videography

Adv.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday added two new smartphones — CAMON 17 and CAMON 17Pro — in its popular camera-centric CAMON series at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively, in India.

The company said that CAMON series have been known for higher camera pixels, Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS technology, pop- up selfie camera, Auto Eye Focus and now CAMON 17 series heralds the transition to best selfie and videography experience.

“With TECNO’s CAMON portfolio, we are constantly pushing the boundary to make cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price. Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform the way photography has been experienced by the category consumers till now,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“The latest product offerings under CAMON 17 series have been designed keeping in mind the need of the hour requirements of the new-age consumers and offer pro-grade smartphone videography & photography capabilities along with a big screen and a powerful processor for a seamless smartphone experience. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow,” Talapatra added.

Both smartphones flaunt many segment-first innovations, the company said.

The CAMON 17 becomes the first in the sub-13K segment to offer 16MP dot-in selfie camera, 64MP Quad rear camera, 5000mAh battery with 18W and a big 6.8inch FHD+ dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, both smartphones resolve a critical issue of clicking pictures and making videos in low-light conditions with its Super Night Lens powered by TAIVOS AI chip.

The smartphones support various pro-grade videography and photography modes such as Movie Master, 4K 30 FPS Clear Recording, Portrait Night Scene Video and AI smart Selfies among many others.

The CAMON 17 Pro smartphone’s Ultra-Professional Video Mode can record 4K clarity Videos at 30fps with an extremely stable and anti-shake technology. It also features Professional Movie Master to help shoot various scenes, create videos and movie templates with one-click recording and easy transition features, providing an immersive audio-visual experience.

The CAMON 17 Pro houses a powerful Mediatek G95 Processor with Octa-Core Hyper Engine Gaming Optimization, providing for an incredible gaming experience. The Game Turbo 2.0 Mode along with 180Hz Touch sampling rate optimizes the screen, touch inputs, inter-frame and Intra-frame prediction algorithms and reduces power consumption.

The CAMON 17 Pro features a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and IPS Display for a bigger and better viewing experience and houses a 5000mAh battery with 33w flash charge.

It hosts a powerful 8GB high capacity LPDDR4x RAM for super-fast functioning and 128GB UFS 2.1 big internal storage, expandable upto 256GB. It runs on HiO7.6 based on Android 11. Meanwhile, CAMON 17 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB bigger storage.

TECNO CAMON 17 series will be available on Amazon Prime Day from July 26.

–IANS

vc/na