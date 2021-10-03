Telangana to have blockchain symposium, hackathon

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Telangana government will host virtual blockchain symposium, Un-Block 4.0 on October 21, followed by two-week extensive blockchain hackathon named HackDLT, it was announced on Sunday.

Principal Secretary, IT, Electronics, and Communication, Jayesh Ranjan said that Un-Block 4.0 intends to provide participants and delegates broad-spectrum knowledge through presentations and pointed insights about various industries through case studies. The leaders of this technology will share their vision and insights at the symposium and the discussions that follow will bring new thinking from fresh minds.

“The symposium shall also have rich panel discussions that will allow participants to share their points of view and network with the delegates. The discussions will fuel thought and spark debate on how blockchain has changed the way we see transactional security and Enterprise-to-Enterprise (E2E), Enterprise-to-Government (E2G) and Department-to-Department (D2D) collaborations. These discussions will also throw light on what the future holds for corporate contracts,” an official release said.

HackDLT is 14 days of problem solving blockchain Hackathon from October 21 to November 2 on various problem statements in the public sector. It shall be conducted by DLT Labs with support of Emerging Technologies Wing, of the state ITE&C Department to build a research community of blockchain enthusiasts.

This will be an opportunity for the blockchain enthusiasts to showcase their skills in a competitive and challenging atmosphere.

“In times when data security and governance are of utmost importance, more governments and businesses are set to integrate rapid advancing technologies like blockchain to facilitate safe and secure transactions and operations using the distributed data management. This kind of integration of blockchain technology is something Telangana is looking out for. This hackathon is therefore the right platform to accelerate blockchain skills and solve public sector problems,” said Ranjan.

DLT Labs TM co-founder and Chief Information Officer Ajay Singh said that Un-Block 4.0 is a perfect platform for unveiling the power of blockchain by presenting various industrial-grade applications that are solution-centric which will prove to be beneficial to both private and public sectors. “HackDLT is built on the concept of ‘Any Body Can Develop’ which will kindle a spark and guide blockchain enthusiasts in developing applications using blockchain technology on our plug and play tech-enabler platform.”

–IANS

ms/vd