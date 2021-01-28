ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Telegram allows import of WhatsApp chat history on iOS devices

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Encrypted messaging app Telegram has added a functionality to import your WhatsApp chat history on iOS platform, as it sees a surge in new users signing up in the wake of the controversial WhatsApp data privacy policy.

On iOS devices, the feature has arrived with version 7.4.1, spotted first by 9to5Mac. The update has not appeared on Android devices yet.

The WhatsApp chat import process works for both individual and group conversations.

This is how it works.

In order to import a chat from WhatsApp, open the relevant conversation, and tap the group or contact name from the top of the chat to open its info screen.

The “Export Chat” option opens the iOS Share Sheet, where you’ll see the option to select Telegram.

Select a Telegram chat to import the messages.

“You have the option of importing WhatsApp chat histories with or without their images”. Imported messages appear in the order in which they are imported.

Telegram has seen a significant uptake in new users as WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy trigged a fresh data sharing debate. It has crossed 525 million users.

The platform has added some other new features where the users can adjust volumes for individual voice chat participants, or report “fake groups or channels”.

–IANS

na/

