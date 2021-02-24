Telegram introduces auto-delete messages feature

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Telegram, which is fast gaining users in India in the wake of a WhatsApp privacy row, on Wednesday said it has introduced an auto-delete messages feature for individual chats, groups and channels.

Earlier, this feature was only available for Secret Chats.

Now users of the instant messaging platform will be able to set a timer of 24 hours or 7 days in any chats before sending messages.

After the selected timeframe, the messages will disappear for all the users in a group or channel, or for the single recipient in an individual chat.

In group and channels only admins are able to enable this feature or edit it.

All the messages show a countdown to their deletion time, users can track the time to specific messages by simply tap on Android or press and hold on iOS.

Auto-delete only applies to messages sent after the timer is set, earlier messages will stay in the chat history, Telegram said.

To enhance user’s chat experience with higher privacy and better security, Telegram also launched other new features including expiring invite links, scannable QR codes as joining invites, home screen widgets for Android and iOS, among others.

A new form of Telegram group called Broadcast Groups has also been introduced to allow participants to connect with a live voice chat.

Telegram said it has also made it quicker and easier for users to report any spam content or fake accounts, any content related to violence, child abuse, pornography, etc.

–IANS

gb/bg