Telegram makes it official to import your WhatsApp chat history

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Encrypted messaging app Telegram which added over 100 new million users in January has made it official to bring your chat history to its platform from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk.

This works both for individual chats and groups and you can transfer photos as well as video calls.

Telegram which has now crossed 600 million users said in a statement that Messages will be imported into the current day but will also include their original timestamps.

“All members of the chat on Telegram will see the messages,” the company said.

“With this update, you get even more control: secret chats, groups you created and call history can now also be deleted for all sides at any time”.

Messages and media you move don’t need to occupy extra space.

“Older apps make you store all data on your device – but Telegram can take up virtually no space while letting you access all your messages, photos and videos anytime you need them,” the company said.

The company also announced improved chats where the users can adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels.

“Adjustments made by group admins are applied for all listeners,” Telegram said.

You can now see which of your groups have active Voice Chats from the top of the Call History page.

Telegram also has an improved audio player where when a track is playing, tap the author name in the player to see their tracks from all your chats.

“If you need to skip ahead or repeat something you missed, press and hold on the Next and Previous buttons to fast-forward and rewind”.

Telegram has seen a significant uptake in new users as WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy trigged a fresh data sharing debate.

–IANS

na/