Tencent Music, Apple Music partner to expand its catalogue globally

Beijing, Nov 9 (IANS) China-based Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has announced that record labels and artists who are part of TME Music Cloud can now distribute their music around the world via Apple Music.

Bringing TME’s premium music content from Chinese labels and creators to Apple Music users worldwide will enable music lovers to explore China’s music culture and genres, further enhancing the global discovery of Chinese music.

“TME has long drawn on its advanced technology and extensive industry resources, creating a large volume of high-quality new music in collaboration with industry partners,” the company said in a statement.

“TME also attracts hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians hoping to achieve their musical dreams through the Tencent Musician Platform. The availability of TME’s catalogue on Apple Music will help promote more high-quality Chinese music overseas and realise the global value of Chinese music,” it added

As a new global music distribution platform launched by TME, TME Music Cloud will also adopt “content self-management”, “online distribution and promotion”, “settlement of royalties”, and “music data insights”, providing global level omni-channel distribution for a wide range of partner labels and creators.

At the same time, TME’s industry resources and Tencent’s social ecology will offer comprehensive assistance to content creators in content production and promotion as well as commercial realisation, the company said.

TME is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China. In 2017, the Chinese firm entered a share swapping agreement with music streaming giant Spotify. The deal did not include content sharing.

