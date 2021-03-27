ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Tencent reports 28% revenue growth in 2020

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 27 (IANS) Chinese Internet giant Tencent has reported a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for 2020, raking in around 482 billion yuan (about $73.9 billion).

The company’s net profit, calculated on a non-IFRS basis in order to reflect its core earnings by excluding certain one-time or non-cash items, that rose 30 per cent year on year to reach about 123 billion yuan during the period, according to its financial statement.

In the final quarter of 2020, its financial technology and business services brought in 38.5 billion yuan, nearly a third of the company’s total revenue, registering a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, reports Xinhua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent for the first time disclosed consumption data for underage game players in its financial statement.

In the fourth quarter of last year, players under the age of 18 accounted for 6 per cent of the company’s domestic online gaming gross receipts, with gamers under the age of 16 accounting for approximately 3.2 per cent of Tencent’s total online gaming income in China.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSerum Institute's 2nd Covid vax likely to be launched in Sep
Next articleSensory loss ups depression risk in women
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates