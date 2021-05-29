Tesla delays first Model S Plaid deliveries: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the EV maker is delaying its Model S Plaid delivery event as the new electric vehicle needs one more week of tuning.

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the first Model S Plaid deliveries on June 3 at the automaker’s Fremont factory.

Now, the CEO confirmed that the event has to be delayed by a week because the new Model S is not ready yet.

“Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak,” Musk said.

Back in January 2021, Tesla introduced a refreshed version of the Model S and Model X, which brings a new powertrain, new interior and updated exterior design to Tesla’s two flagship electric vehicles.

When launching the new vehicles, Musk said that deliveries should start within a few weeks — putting the first deliveries in February, Electrek reported.

Unfortunately, the automaker couldn’t make that happen, the report said.

During the release of Tesla’s Q1 2021 financial results, the automaker did note that “the first deliveries of the new Model S should start very shortly” and Musk said he believes it would happen the next month, which is now in May.

The CEO said that the delay had to do with making sure that the new battery pack in the updated Model S is going to be safe.

Deliveries of the new Model S and Model X vehicles in May also werena¿t in the cards, the report said.

–IANS

