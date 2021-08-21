Tesla more than doubles its non-refundable order fee

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) Tesla has updated its online configurator, and its non-refundable order fee has more than doubled to $250.

In 2019, Tesla replaced its deposit system, when placing a new order for its vehicles, with a non-refundable order fee, reports Electrek.

- Advertisement -

Instead of paying $1,000 when placing the order and having this $1,000 be applied to the total price of the vehicle the buyer pays before delivery, Tesla charged a $100 non-refundable fee when buyers placed an order.

Tesla made the change at a time when the automaker had a policy that anyone could return a car, no questions asked, within seven days, as long as it wasn’t damaged and had less than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

- Advertisement -

The automaker was trying to make the policy viable and it implemented some changes to its order process, including changing its deposit system to a non-refundable order fee, the report said.

Last year, Tesla gave up on its seven-day, no-questions-asked return policy, but the non-refundable order fee stayed.

- Advertisement -

The reason for the change is unknown, but it comes as the time between ordering a new Tesla and taking delivery is significantly increasing, as per the report.

–IANS

vc/arm