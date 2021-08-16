Tesla pushes new Full Self-Driving Beta update

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Electric vehicle company Tesla has started pushing a new software update for its ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ programme.

CEO Elon Musk released the improvements in the update and gave an idea of when the wider release is going to happen.

According to Electrek, Tesla is starting to push a new v9.2 update to Full Self-Driving Beta, but it is still only for the early access programme.

The CEO shared the release notes, “clear-to-go boost through turns on minor-to-major roads (plan to expand to all roads v9.3), improved peek behaviour where we are smarter about when to go around the lead vehicle by reasoning about the causes for the lead vehicle being slow, etc”.

He also mentioned that the update has enabled Inter-SoC synchronous compute scheduling between vision and vector space processes and shadow mode for new crossing/merging targets network which will help improve VRU control.

The update appears to be focused on the system’s driving behaviours, making the autonomous driving system ‘smarter’.

As for the timeline of the wider release, which has also been referred to as the “download button”, Musk commented that Tesla will still need to release at least one or two more updates to the early access program before v10, which is now the wider release update.

However, the CEO didn’t suggest an actual timeline.

–IANS

vc/shs/ksk/