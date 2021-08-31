Tesla pushes new software update to improve Model S: Report

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 31 (IANS) Electric vehicle company Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet of Model S electric sedans in order to improve suspension, Autopark and more.

According to auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla has started pushing a new update specifically for the new Model S that includes a new version of its adaptive suspension damping.

A recalibrated suspension damping algorithm allows for smoother control and improved ride comfort, the electric car maker said.

A rebalanced rebound-to-compression ratio works with the all-new multilink rear suspension to enhance steering response and handling for a higher degree of road connection and more precise control during spirited driving, it added.

Another major focus of the update is the Autopark system.

Your vehicle can now automatically park in parallel and perpendicular posts. While driving below 15 mph (25 km/h), the instrument cluster will display a parking icon if it detects a potential parking spot. To initiate Autopark, tap-and-hold the Autopark button in the shift panel, and release the steering yoke, as per the company.

The update also includes a change to the bottom control bar on the user interface — Child Lock replaces Camera under controls. However, users can still access Camera via the bottom bar on touchscreen.

Tesla started pushing the update to the fleet this week, but it could take some time before it propagates to every vehicle.

While the new suspension damping algorithm is expected to only come to Model S (and Model X when deliveries start), the new vision-based Autopark is expected to eventually make it to all vehicles.

