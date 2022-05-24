scorecardresearch
Technology

Tesla to soon have self-driving cars without need for human drivers: Musk

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that his electric vehicle company Tesla will have self-driving cars without the need for human drivers, behind the wheel for supervision, around this time next year.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, it is not the first time that Musk made this announcement.

He made the announcement in Brazil, where he was for a partnership with the local government to launch a program to connect Amazonian regions with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-based internet.

As per the report, Musk has been claiming that Tesla will have 1 million robotaxis on the road by the end of the year since 2020.

Recently, Electrek reported that Musk changed Tesla’s 1 million robotaxis by end of the year goal to a1 million people in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, which are two different things.

The term “robotaxi” implies that a vehicle can provide a taxi service without a driver at the wheel.

On the other hand, Tesla’s FSD Beta has all the features of a self-driving system, but they often fail, which is why it requires a driver behind the wheel at all-time to be attentive and ready to take control.

–IANS

vc/ksk/

