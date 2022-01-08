Tesla will now charge $12K for 'full self driving' software: Musk

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Jan 8 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric car company is raising the price of its ‘full self driving’ (FSD) software to $12,000.

In a tweet, Musk said that the new price, which is an increase of $2,000, will take effect January 17.

- Advertisement -

“Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17… Just in the US,” he posted.

“FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release,” Musk added.

- Advertisement -

Tesla charges monthly subscription price of $199 for FSD software.

Tesla began testing FSD in beta in October 2020, priced at $8,000. It later increased the price to $10,000.

- Advertisement -

The software does not make Tesla vehicles fully autonomous.

Tesla FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering a location in the navigation system, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist system since it requires driver supervision at all times.

The driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel, ready to take control, the report said.

Tesla in October last year temporarily pulled back the latest version of its FSD beta software, less than a day after its release owing to false crash warnings and other issues.

In a tweet, Musk said the rollback was due to “some issues” with version 10.3.

“Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.”

Musk later announced the upcoming release of Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.4 update.

–IANS

na/