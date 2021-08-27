Tesla's iOS app gets improved visuals, enhanced widgets

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 27 (IANS) Electric vehicle maker Tesla has updated its iOS smartphone app with improved widgets, new controls and other features for owners of the company’s electric vehicles.

Although the core functionality of the app remains unchanged, the visuals have been overhauled, according to NotaTeslaApp.

- Advertisement -

However, there are a few new features, including the ability to be able to send commands to a Tesla vehicle from an iPhone without needing to wake the car up first. Additionally, users can unlock multiple Tesla vehicles using their phone key.

Other updates include a new 3D representation of a vehicle and more fluid animations as users navigate through the app, reports AppleInsider.

- Advertisement -

The company has also removed the dedicated Charging section of the app and implemented charging information only when a vehicle is plugged in, the report said.

The speed limit, valet mode and sentry mode settings have been moved to a new “Security” category and users can also view Supercharging history from within the app, it added.

- Advertisement -

There are also two differently sized widgets that can be added to an iPhone Home Screen. The widgets detail a vehicle’s name, battery percentage, location or charging info, unlock status, and the time of the last information update.

As per the report, previously, the Tesla app only featured a much less comprehensive widget in the “Today” view.

The Tesla app is available on the App Store and an Android version is likely to arrive soon.

–IANS

vc/ksk/