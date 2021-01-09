World Technology

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape

By IANS
Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 1
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 8 (IANS) Construction of the new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas began around five months back and now a new video of the project shows the place is already turning into a busy industrial area.

A video uploaded on YouTube by electric car enthusiast Jeff Roberts showed the progress of the factory, recorded from day one.

The Gigafactory Texas is scheduled to have its first phase completed by May 2021 and the production is supposed to start after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there. However, Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it “Gigafactory Texas”.

Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

In addition, a Tesla Gigafactory Texas battery-related job opening was recently posted by the electric car maker in its Careers page. The job listing was shared by Automotive President Jerome Guillen via his official LinkedIn account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looking for great manufacturing engineering talent in Austin. Fantastic team already on the ground. Apply online!” wrote Guillen in his post. Below his message was a link to Tesla’s Careers page that went to a job opening looking for a “Manager, Battery Manufacturing Engineering”.

Recently, Tesla chief Elon Musk had tweeted a drone video showing the nearly finished Giga Berlin factory, the electric car company’s first such facility in Europe.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleColaco's late goals help Hyderabad to 4-2 win over NorthEast
Next articleThree Indonesian shuttlers handed life bans for match fixing
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 2

Roku buys short-form video app Quibi’s library of content

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Streaming media player Roku has acquired defunct short-form video service service Quibis library of content, for an undisclosed sum.The...
Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 3

SpaceX Dragon set to bring more key science back to Earth

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 4

Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags seen as free gift with S21 Ultra

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 5

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 6

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas begins to take shape 7

LG to feature virtual human as speaker during CES 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020