World Technology

The Whiteboard buys Cytel's CLipLab

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) The Whiteboard, a leading academy for training professionals in the field of clinical trials and drug development, has announced the acquisition of assets from CLiPLab, a training initiative from US-headquartered Cytel.

The financials of the deal were not disclosed.

Making the announcement on Friday, The Whiteboard said that this acquisition increases its breadth of courses.

The Whiteboard specialises in providing online and face-to-face training for graduates in clinical trial domains such as, data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and pharmacovigilance.

“At The Whiteboard, we aim to equip graduates with the necessary skill set to help them qualify for better employment opportunities. In the last 10 years CLiPLab has trained over 1,500 students and we are delighted to bring that depth of experience to The Whiteboard company,” Nageswara Rao, Managing Director, The Whiteboard, said in a statement.

“Our courses are designed and presented by industry and domain experts providing a wide range of biometrics and analytics content within the clinical data science space and have proven to successfully develop and improve students’ practical abilities.”

The company also announced the appointment of Nithya Ananthakrishnan, Founder and CEO of Algorics, as a strategic advisor.

Due to Covid-19, The Whiteboard currently offers and is conducting online training, with plans to restart face-to-face classes in Hyderabad in the coming months.

–IANS

gb/rt

