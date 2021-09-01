This 55-inch Sony BRAVIA TV is impressive

- Advertisement -

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) In a bid to woo users with its impressive picture and sound quality, Sony — one of the established TV brands in the country — keeps launching new smart TVs from time to time with new technologies.

And, the company’s recently launched TV — BRAVIA 55X90J — is powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, which is said to think like a human brain.

Priced at Rs 1,39,990, the new TV is available in 140 cm (55-inch) size across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. The TV updates Sony’s premium LED Triluminos TV for 2021.

With the help of Cognitive Processor XR, the TV behaves like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear, delivering a realistic and immersive experience to the viewer.

The processor delivers an intelligence reflecting human cognitive characteristics, which detects the viewer’s focal points and cross-analyses numerous image quality elements to produce a picture that is more natural and closer to human memory.

The company claims it to be a new processing method that goes beyond conventional Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With an elegant finish, a sleek supporting stand and an enormous 55-inch with thin-bezel display, the smart TV is captivating to watch and enjoyable to look at. The good is that the minimalist design simply helps in maximising the screen and minimising the bezel.

The 55-inch TV with the company’s Triluminos technology is similar to the quantum dot technology used on televisions marketed as QLED TVs. It features a 120Hz refresh rate that is also variable along with auto low-latency mode.

The TV comes with a 4K resolution with support for HDR with the HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for sound.

We found that the panel produces punchy colours. The device matches the cinema-worthy display with cinematic sound, boasting premium 20W stereo speakers. It sounds really good for vocals and has a decent dynamic range.

The TV comes integrated with Google TV that allows users to browse more than 7,00,000 movies and TV episodes from across streaming services.

You will also find access to Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants, Google Chromecast built-in, as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for screen mirroring.

Conclusion: Continuing its legacy, the new 4K TV by Sony is dynamic with an impressive picture and sound quality along with other features. It goes up against the competition in the QLED and LED segments, including options from OnePlus and Samsung, which are priced at around or slightly lower than this TV.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

vc/dpb