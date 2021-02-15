ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

This Alexa-powered device to make babies, parents sleep better

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 15 (IANS) If your toddler is unable to sleep, here comes an Alexa-enabled smart device called Hatch Rest that helps soothe babies — and their parents too — into a better nights sleep.

The current product lineup includes the Rest, the Alexa-enabled Rest+ for babies and kids and the Restore for adults. The Rest Mini was launched in January 2021.

“Rest for babies is our big product, but adults need their sleep, too, so interest in Restore has been tremendous,” said Hatch CEO Ann Crady Weiss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest is the number one Amazon baby registry product behind consumables like diapers and wipes. It has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4-½ star rating,” she said in an Alexa Skills Kit blog.

In developing Rest and other products, Weiss listened to parents and she discovered they wanted hands-free help.

After releasing Rest, customers started asking specifically for voice control of the devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Voice resonates with everyone because it makes their lives easier,” said Weiss.

“Alexa powers our Rest+ device now, and we’re expanding to include Alexa voice controls in all our other products next year.”

Amazon’s Alexa Fund, which provides up to $200 million in venture capital funding to fuel voice tech innovation, invested in Hatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this support, Hatch has been able to expand on its work to create intuitive, hassle-free Alexa experiences for their customers.

Hatch is also exploring other potential integrations available from Amazon.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHamisha Daryani Ahuja feels Bollywood is a huge inspiration for Nigerian film industry
Next articleIndian tech sector grows 2.3%, adds 1.38 lakh jobs in FY21
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

70% OTT users say threats to artists, directors, producers are worrying

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Seventy per cent OTT users do not approve of threats of intimidation, violence and death issued to artists, directors...
Read more
Technology

Amazon uses app to monitor delivery drivers, triggers privacy concerns

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Amazon's use of an app called "Mentor" to track third party delivery drivers and measure their performance has...
Read more
News

‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover get together in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy F62 with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 chip launched (Ld)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Samsung on Monday launched its new smartphone 'Galaxy F62' with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive...

PM to address 3-day NASSCOM event on February 17

Comet strike 66 mn years ago killed dinosaurs: Study

Nissan says not in talks with Apple for autonomous car project

BlueStacks tops 1B downloads, unveils update with ARM support

Californian commuters inhaling high levels of carcinogens: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021