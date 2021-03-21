ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

This car beats Tesla Model 3 as best-selling EV globally

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 21 (IANS) Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV has overtaken Tesla’s Model 3 as the top-selling electric vehicle in the world in the month of January and February.

According to The Verge, more than 36,000 of the tiny cars sold in January compared to nearly 21,500 Model 3s, and the Hong Guang sold just more than 20,000 units in February compared to just under 13,700 Tesla 3s.

The Hong Guang Mini EV sells in China only for 28,800 yuan (nearly $4,500).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the car claims to get 170 kilometres (nearly 106 miles) per charge and could reach a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour or 62 miles per hour (no drag racing in this thing).

It’s specifications include a wheelbase of 76.4 inches and it is just under 115 inches long, 59 inches wide and stands nearly 64 inches tall. Its total weight is nearly 1,466 pounds, the report said.

The diminutive vehicle is made under a joint partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor, Wuling Motors, and US carmaker General Motors and is locally referred to simply as Wuling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 base model of Tesla’s Model 3 EV on the other hand gets more than 250 miles per charge and its sticker price starts at just under $40,000.

It has a wheelbase of 113 inches, is 185 inches long, 73 inches wide and 57 inches tall. The base Model 3 weighs nearly 3,500 pounds.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/khz

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNoah Centineo posts athirst trap' picture
Next articleCoinbase to pay $6.5M to settle CFTC trading probe
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mandy Moore celebrates one-month anniversary of her baby boy

Apple suspends 2 configurations of its 21.5-inch iMac: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 21 (IANS) After suspending iMac Pro earlier this month, Cupertino-headquartered tech giant Apple has now discontinued two configurations of the...

Coinbase to pay $6.5M to settle CFTC trading probe

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 21 (IANS) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) which regulates the US derivatives markets has ordered cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase...

This car beats Tesla Model 3 as best-selling EV globally

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 21 (IANS) Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV has overtaken Tesla's Model 3 as the top-selling electric vehicle in the world in...

Noah Centineo posts athirst trap' picture

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Actor Noah Centineo treated his fans with a monochrome picture on social media which he...

Ranveer Singh spreads black magic with new photo-ops

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has shared a picture sporting an all black ensemble.Ranveer posted three pictures...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates