This Samsung kiosk machine highlights security, hygiene features

ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 17 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said it has launched a kiosk machine in South Korea that highlights advanced security and hygiene features, as the tech giant enters the self-service machine business amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend.

Samsung Kiosk is an all-in-one self-service machine that allows consumers to select, order and pay for services and products at restaurants, marts and pharmacies.

Samsung said its first-ever kiosk machine will be globally available in the first half of the year. The company signed a partnership with Fiserv, a leading payments and financial services solutions provider, to sell the kiosk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product with a 24-inch touch display comes in three types — wall-mounted, standing and table. It is powered by an advanced system-on-chip and does not require a separate personal computer to manage content and payment information, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said the kiosk’s touch screen is coated with a special film that boosts antibacterial and sterilisation effects, and was recognised by US-based safety certification organisation Underwriters Laboratories.

The kiosk, which runs on a Linux-based Tizen operating system, is applied with Knox, Samsung’s security solution that protects its payment platform and data from hacking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have Samsung Kiosk can manage the machine in real-time through its remote management system, the company added.

–IANS

wh/na