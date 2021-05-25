Thomson slashes prices of Smart TVs, washing machines & air-coolers

Adv.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Europe’s consumer technology brand Thomson is offering big discounts on its range of smart TVs and home appliances during ‘Big Savings Day Sale’ from May 27 to 29 on Flipkart.

Early access starts on May 26 that will offer a Thomson 40 inch LED TV at Rs 18,999 for Flipkart plus users.

“Keeping the ongoing situation in mind we are offering an honest & fair pricing without trying to burden our customers,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TV’s in India said.

The sale will also see THOMSON offering its latest range of large screen TVs on discount. It’s 75 inch television is being offered at a price of Rs 1,05,999. The prices have also been dropped in company’s range of washing machines and air coolers.

