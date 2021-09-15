TikTok adds warnings to search results for 'distressing content'

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Short video platform TikTok, that continues to be banned in India, is adding new warnings to its in-app search that will alert users when results may include “distressing content”.

The app has employed “sensitive content” warnings on individual videos since last year, but the updated alerts will appear in search results for terms that could include such content, reports Engadget.

In a blog post, TikTok uses the example of “scary makeup” as a search term that may prompt such a warning.

The company notes that users will be able to click through the warning to view results anyway and that individual videos deemed “graphic or distressing” are ineligible from the app’s recommendations.

TikTok is also changing up search results to provide more resources on searches related to suicide and self-harm, the company said.

In addition to surfacing links to reach helplines like the Crisis Text Line, the app will also point users to “content from our creators where they share their personal experiences with mental well-being, information on where to seek support and advice on how to talk to loved ones about these issues”.

Last year in June, the Indian government banned 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including TikTok, over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security of India.

–IANS

vc/in