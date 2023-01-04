scorecardresearch
TikTok allows creators to restrict videos to adult viewers

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 4 (IANS) TikTok announced that it has expanded its ‘audience controls’ feature to allow creators to restrict their short-form videos to adult viewers.

The platform’s policies will still fully apply to creators who use this new feature, and the company will remove content which contains nudity and other violations of its Community Guidelines, TikTok said in a blogpost.

The platform aims to provide its community a safe, positive and joyful experience.

Moreover, TikTok partnered with “StopNCII.org, joining forces with Meta and Bumble, to bolster efforts to stop the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery.”

“We’ve always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content, including content that directs to adult websites or apps,” the platform said.

“Over 40,000 dedicated trust and safety professionals work to develop and enforce these policies and build processes and technologies to detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale.”

Meanwhile, last month, the company had said that it was working on a new model to detect “borderline” or “suggestive” content.

