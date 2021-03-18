ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

TikTok makes it mandatory for users to see personalised ads

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced to make it mandatory for users to see personalised ads from April 15.

Based on users’ content preferences, the company will show ads in the app.

The app currently has a setting that allows users to choose whether they’ll be served ads based on their activity within the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Starting April 15, your settings will change and the ads you’ll see may start to be based on what you do on TikTok,” according to a pop-up notification.

“Upcoming changes to ads. To help TikTok stay free, we partner with advertisers to show you ads. Based on your settings, you currently see general ads that aren’t based on what you do on or off TikTok,” the company added.

According to the company, the users still have control over whether ads can be more tailored to them “based on data from our advertising partners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A TikTok spokesperson told the Verge on Wednesayd that the company “will continue to be transparent about our data privacy practices and help users understand their privacy choices on our Safety Center.”

The change in TikTok’s privacy settings reflects the way ads already operate on many social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The change is related to Apple’s upcoming rollout of iOS 14, which will require developers to get users’ permission to track their data across apps for targeted advertising, the report mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNovel blood test may help reduce specific brain tumour
Next articleGaganyaan crew module cable harness checkout system delivered
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Onscreen Ram Arun Govil joins BJP, takes dig at Mamata

Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in new post

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images...

Zayn Malik is a changed man after becoming a dad

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 18 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about raising his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid....

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates