ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

TikTok purges over 3 lakh videos for spreading misinformation

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 24 (IANS) Popular short video-sharing platform TikTok has removed over 340,000 videos in the US for breaking the platform’s rules around misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report in Engadget on Wednesday, details of the takedowns were released as part of the company’s latest transparency report.

The company removed 347,225 videos for sharing election misinformation or manipulated media. An additional 441,000 clips were removed from the app’s recommendations because the content was “unsubstantiated,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the same period, TikTok took down 51,505 videos for sharing misinformation about Covid-19.

In its report, TikTok noted that 87 per cent of these clips were removed within 24 hours of being posted and that 71 per cent had “zero views” at the time they were removed.

The new stats come after TikTok tightened its policies around misinformation ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, the company introduced new rules barring deepfakes and expanded its work with fact checking organisations to debunk false claims.

The app also added in-app notices to direct users to credible information.

In its report, TikTok said it was well-prepared for the election, and that much of the misinformation was from domestic sources within the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also noted that misinformation and disinformation represents only a fraction of the total content TikTok removes.

–IANS

vc/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCovid messing up with sugar levels of healthy people in India
Next articleHaier launches AI-enabled 4K Smart LED TVs in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Inkjet printers fastest-growing in 2020, HP leads overall market

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) PC and printer major HP Inc maintained its leadership in the overall Indian Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) market with...
Read more
Technology

Covid messing up with sugar levels of healthy people in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Gaurav Jain (name changed upon request) recovered from a mild Covid-19 attack around Divali and began a normal...
Read more
Technology

Biden to sign executive order to bolster critical US supply chains

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to bolster supply chains in four key areas including...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021