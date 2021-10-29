TikTok testing new tipping feature for some creators

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Short video platform TikTok is experimenting with a new tool that allows its users to tip some creators directly on their profiles.

According to a video of the tips feature shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in-app and applied for approval, any money tipped to creators will go directly to that individual, The Verge reported.

- Advertisement -

A screenshot of the application screen stated that to qualify for the feature, accounts must be in good standing on the platform, have at least 1,00,000 followers, meet an age requirement and agree to TikTok’s tips terms.

If creators meet these criteria, they can then apply for the tool — though it’s unclear whether everyone who applies will be approved, the report said.

- Advertisement -

Based on a follow-up video from the same creator shared, the application process seems to move fairly quickly.

Bean’s account now displays a “tips” button that directs users to a page where they can tip the creator $5, $10, $15, or a custom amount of their choosing (minimum $1).

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the platform allows tips to be sent anonymously.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company told the website.

Users must be 18 years or older to send tips to creators, but it doesn’t appear that users have to be following the account they are tipping to use the feature.

It is, however, being tested on a limited basis for the time being. TikTok declined to comment on how widely available the feature is to creators on its platform at this time.

Last year, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including ByteDance’s TikTok over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security.

–IANS

vc/dpb