Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai welcome New Year with message for peace, health

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other tech honchos welcomed New Year on Sunday with a message for peace and health for humanity, as Covid-19 infection cases surge again in several countries, especially in China.

“Happy New Year! May 2023 be the year we find peace, the year we reconnect with our shared humanity, and the year we recommit ourselves to a brighter future,” posted Cook.

A follower commented: “May 2023 be the year we get USB-C on iPhone.”

Pichai posted: “Happy New Year! Best wishes to everyone for a happy and healthy 2023.”

He also shared the interactive Google Doodle that celebrated the arrival of New Year.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!,” according to a Google Doodle web page.

–IANS

na/