scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Tim Cook visits Sony's cutting-edge facility in Japan

By Glamsham Bureau

Tokyo, Dec 13 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday visited tech giant Sony’s cutting-edge facility in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Cook said: “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone.

“Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Cook’s post

While one user asked, “Yeah, but you tweeted this on Twitterabrand safety?”, another said, “Looking forward to seeing what comes out of this”.

Last month, it was reported that Apple’s upcoming next-generation iPhone 15 is likely to feature a ‘state of the art’ image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance.

The image sensor will double the saturation signal in each pixel when compared to standard sensors, enabling it to capture more light to reduce underexposure and overexposure.

It is unclear whether all of the iPhone 15 models will use the new sensor technology, or Apple will limit it to the higher-end Pro models.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Vaibhavi Merchant: Besharam Rang is my first song with Deepika Padukone so I knew I had to do something really special!’
Next article
Two weeks gone, but verdict eludes jury in Harvey Weinstein sex assault case
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Nora Fatehi

Karan Kundrra

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US