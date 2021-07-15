Timex Group unveils affordable 'Helix Smartwatch 2.0'

Adv.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Timex Group India on Thursday launched a new smartwatch — Helix Smartwatch 2.0 — that comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, multiple watch faces and more at Rs 3,999.

The Helix Smartwatch 2.0 features a 1.55-inch display in a sleek wrist band and offers five colour options.

The entire collection is made and assembled in India and carefully designed for the present-day fitness and health enthusiasts, keeping their requirements at just a hands distance, the company said in a statement.

“We are elated to announce the launch of the new Helix Smartwatch 2.0, the entire collection made in India. The sleek and stunning smartwatch comes packed with exciting features and has been designed in attractive colors keeping in mind the style and fitness conscious youth,” said Manoj Juneja, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Timex Group.

“With over 20 striking watch faces, it fits every mood or event. We look forward to its exclusive launch with Amazon India,” Juneja added.

The all-new Helix Smartwatch 2.0, with nine day active usage battery life, supports 10 different sports modes for sports training and lets control the camera feature through the watch.

It comes with a one-month free subscription to DocOnline that provides one touch access to online consultation via phone and chat through the in-built telemedicine feature.

Launched as part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, Helix Smart 2.0 is available on Amazon and the company’s website.

–IANS

