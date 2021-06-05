Tinder adds 'Block Contacts' feature to avoid awkwardness

Adv.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Dating app Tinder is rolling out a new feature that allows members to block personal contacts in the app by using their phone numbers.

Tinder members everywhere will be able to access Block Contacts within their profile settings. From there, they can input which of their contacts they’d rather not see, or not be seen by, on Tinder.

“We may not be able to save you from awkward run-ins at the coffee shop, but we are giving you more control over your experience on Tinder,” Bernadette Morgan, Group Product Manager, Trust & Safety at Tinder, said in a statement.

“We are rolling out Block Contacts as an additional resource empowering members with peace of mind by helping create a worry-free space for them to spark new connections,”AMorgan added.

According to the dating app, the new feature will empower users to confidently like their way to sparking new connections while avoiding the awkwardness of a familiar face they would rather not see.

Whether those contacts are already on Tinder or decide to download it later using the same contact info, they won’t appear as a potential match.A

Initially tested in India, Korea and Japan, members who adopted the Block Contacts feature on Tinder added about a dozen contacts to their block list.

Available in 190 countries and 40+ languages, Tinder is the highest-grossing non-gaming app globally. It’s been downloaded more than 430 million times and led to more than 60 billion matches.

