World Technology

Tinder giving away free mail-in Covid tests

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) In a bid to help people feel more comfortable in meeting up with matches for real-life dates, Tinder said that it is giving 500 users a pair of free mail-in Covid-19 test kits — one for them and one for a Tinder match.

The company announced it’s teaming up with health and wellness company Everlywell to give away 1,000 free Everlywell Covid-19 home test kits.

Five hundred Tinder members will soon be able to take their flirt session to the next level by checking their Covid status before venturing out, with convenient mail-in tests for themselves and a match, the company said in a statement.

According to recent studies, most of Generation Z were forced to kiss their social lives goodbye.

“The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there; January 3 Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic,” said Nicole Parlapiano, VP of Marketing for North America at Tinder.

Various dating app companies have introduced new features to help people date safely.

Recently, the women-first social networking app Bumble launched a new feature called “Night In” that lets users play games together over a video call.

