Tinder launches dedicated 'Safety Centre' in India

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Dating app Tinder on Friday announced that it has launched a comprehensive in-app Safety Centre in India that will give members easy access to tools relevant to their well-being while using the platform.

The company said that the Safety Centre centralises dating safety tips within the app and it will offer resources in partnership with local NGOs relevant to the well-being of members.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re committed to building safety features that meet the needs of today’s online dating communities,” Bernadette Morgan, Director, Trust & Safety Product at Tinder, said in a statement.

“I am proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market,” Morgan added.

As an evolving section of the app, content in the Safety Centre will continually be reviewed and updated as needed.

Topics will include the latest guidance for dating safely and offer educational resources, as well as list local NGOs and hotlines offering support, such as National Commission for Women, Pink Legal, Umang LBT Support Group, One Future Collective and The Humsafar Trust.

The goal of each local Safety Centre is to centralise safety-related resources and provide avenues of support that connect members in need with relevant experts, the company said.

The Safety Centre will be available at members’ fingertips via the app’s main menu and any time members chat with potential matches, it added.

–IANS

vc/ksk/