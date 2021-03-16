Tinder to make background check tech accessible to users

ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 15 (IANS) Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, on Monday said that it has made a significant contribution to non-profit background check platform Garbo.

The company said it will make Garbo’s platform accessible to its users in the US, integrating on Tinder later this year.

Garbo provides historical information about violence and abuse to empower people to make more informed decisions and choices about their safety.

Founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo aims to help proactively prevent gender-based violence by providing people with more transparency and information about whomever they connect with.

Garbo provides low-cost background checks by collecting public records and reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes.

“In partnership with Match Group, Garbo’s thoughtful and groundbreaking consumer background check will enable and empower users with information, helping create equitable pathways to safer connections and online communities across tech,” Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group, said in a statement.

Garbo works closely with racial equity and gender justice groups.

As part of its active stance toward equity, Garbo excludes arrests related to drug possession and traffic violations, which have a disproportionate impact on marginalised groups.

Match Group said it will begin testing and building capabilities for Garbo on Tinder in the coming months.

Once Garbo is adopted on Tinder later this year, other Match Group US brands will follow, the company said.

–IANS

gb/bg