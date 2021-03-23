ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Tingly fingers could signal serious hand problems

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Tingly fingers might seem like something you can just shake off and chalk up to poor blood flow or a cold house, for example.

However, experts say many people don’t take this symptom seriously, and in the process they risk permanently damage over the years.

Hand surgeons from a hospital in the eastern German city of Dresden explain that the tingling sensation could indicate that there is pressure on the nerve bundles in the carpal tunnel of your wrist, DPA news agency reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pressure can lead to blood supply in the area to be cut off, killing off nerve fibres. Dexterity can be affected, making opening doors or holding things more difficult, for example, due to numbness.

Being proactive and seeing a doctor if you frequently experience a tingling sensation, especially in your thumb, index or middle finger, or especially during sleep, is a good way to avoid such damage.

The first step in treatment is usually a special splint worn at night that is used to immobilise the wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professions that require the use of vibrating equipment, such as construction workers, or carrying a lot of heavy items, such as waiters, should take it easy on their hands if a doctor finds that this could be the cause of the tingling.

If tingling, numbness and symptoms of paralysis persist despite these conservative treatments, surgery on the hand may be required.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft announces to reopen headquarters from March 29
Next articleApple's mixed reality headset may feature eye-tracking
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him ‘Sudarshan’, sets off talk of OTT debut

You can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in US: Elon Musk

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three...

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates