Tobacco consumption causes osteoporosis, say experts

By Glamsham Bureau

Prof Shah Waliullah, senior faculty at the orthopaedic department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said, "Bones have two types of cells called osteoclasts and osteoblasts. They are responsible for making and breaking bones. Osteoclasts are the cells that break bones in so that they can be remodelled, while osteoblasts form new bones after breakage done by the prior and this procedure keeps going on continuously."

However, it is seen that in those who consume tobacco for a long time, be it in the form of smoking or chewing, the number of osteoclasts increases while osteoblasts decrease. Eventually, it causes Osteoporosis because bone density goes down.

Another orthopaedic surgeon at KGMU, Dr Mayank Mahindra said, "We see this tobacco-induced osteoporosis among middle aged patients. They often start consuming tobacco in their teens and by the age of 35-40 years, they get this disease."

Prof Vikram Singh of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) said, "Quitting smoking and other forms of tobacco consumption while maintaining a healthy lifestyle can prevent osteoporosis."

–IANS<br>amita/dpb

