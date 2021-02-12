ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Top 100 subscription apps earned $13B in 2020, YouTube leads

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Global consumer spending in the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps grew 34 per cent (year-over-year) from $9.7 billion in 2019 to $13 billion last year.

YouTube was the subscription app leader across both Apple and Google app stores, earning $991.7 million in gross revenue globally and $562 million in the US alone.

According to data provided by app analytics firm Sensor Tower, revenue from the top 100 earning non-game subscription apps represented about 11.7 per cent of the $111 billion that consumers spent on in-app purchases last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data, in Q4 2020, 86 of the top 100 earning non-game apps worldwide offered subscriptions, down slightly from 89 in Q4 2019.

“Consumers have historically spent more on the App Store than on Google’s marketplace, and the same holds true for subscription apps,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Globally, the top 100 subscription apps on the App Store generated $10.3 billion in 2020, up 32 per cent from $7.8 billion the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cohort of 100 top earners on Google Play saw $2.7 billion last year, up 42 percent (on-year) from $1.9 billion in 2019.

Alphabet came out on top this year in terms of subscription app spending, both globally and in the US.

YouTube was also the top earning subscription app on the App Store, whereas Google One was the top-grossing app on Google’s marketplace with more than $445 million generated globally and $255.7 million in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report found that mobile game publishers were adopting subscription models at an increased rate in 2020, with eight of the 15 top grossing titles offering recurring in-app payments.

“This shift in strategy follows consumer trends — even before the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been spending more on the top subscription apps than in the past,” the report said.

From Q1 2019 to Q4 2020, US consumers spent more in the top 100 subscription apps each successive quarter. This cohort of apps saw $1.7 billion in the final quarter of 2020, up 31 per cent from $1.3 billion in the first quarter.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePepperfry gets Rs 35 cr in fresh funding from InnoVen Capital
Next articleApple releases 'For All Mankind: Time Capsule' AR experience
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 12 (IANS) Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem completed a dramatic comeback from two sets down to beat Australian star Nick Kyrgios...
Read more
Sports

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Musk's brother sells $25.6mn worth of Tesla shares

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) The younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla board member Kimbal Musk sold $25.6 million of...

India smartphone market to grow 10% in 2021 amid 5G push

Razorpay to hire 650 employees in next 10 months in India

AI-based 5G-enabled system to detect human emotions

Samsung captures overall India mobile handset market in 2020

ISRO, MapmyIndia team up to take on Google Maps/Earth

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021