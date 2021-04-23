Top 40 firms line up to hire Masters' Union B-School students

Adv.

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) Masters’ Union Business School’s first batch of 65 students have found placements in over 40 top firms, in sectors such as consulting, private equity, venture capital, product management, data sciences and marketing.

The top recruiters include Mckinsey, BCG, Tata IQ, PWC, EY and KPMG among the consulting firms, stated the B-School’s Careers Department.

“It is due to the quality of the cohort, the tech focussed curriculum, the deep industry immersion, and the practitioner-led classes that our students achieved tremendous placement success, at par with the old IIMs,” Masters’ Union CEO, Rupesh said in a statement.

The students have also cracked private equity and venture capital jobs at Softbank JV, L&T Private Equity, Orios Venture partners and Antler India. Many students have also scored unique Chief of Staff roles at top funded startups like FtCash (500 Start-ups), Simpl (IA Ventures), Park+ (Sequoia) and Aanswr.

Fintech was also a rather popular choice for product management roles with the recently announced Unicorn – Razorpay taking the most number of students. Bosch and Virtusa recruited students for their international offices in Germany and US respectively, while other domestic product management recruiters included Juspay, Mobikwik, Freecharge and IndiaMart.

In Finance, students found roles at BMW Finance, HDFC, ICRA, ICICI, IndusInd and Axis Bank. In Digital and Marketing, popular companies included bOAt, ITC, Volvo, ABP, Virtusa and Case Insurance. Some students also opted for long-term consulting projects with Coke and Bobble AI.

About eight students were also awarded the Masters’ Union Innovation Lab’s equity free seed grant to pursue their own ventures over the summer. Select students were also granted fellowships in blockchain platforms and data research.

