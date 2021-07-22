Top Indian audio brand boAt strengthens leadership team

Adv.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Homegrown top audio and consumer lifestyle brand boAT on Thursday announced to strengthen its leadership team, as it aims to deepen its manufacturing and supply chain network in India and drive business transformation.

The company hired Shashwat Singh as Chief Information Officer; Ankur Sharma as Chief Financial Officer and Prashant Kamal as Head of India Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

The new team will work closely with co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta and CEO Vivek Gambhir to accelerate the rapid growth of the company.

“Their values, skills and expertise will enable us to dramatically scale up and build a high-performance organisation. Together, we look forward to bringing the best we have to offer to our community of boAtheads,” said Vivek Gambhir, CEO, boAt.

Currently, boAt has nearly 250 members across its team in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Before boAt, Kamal worked in companies like Nokia, Microsoft and Flextronics at a global level.

Singh comes with over 14 years of corporate experience in companies like Unilever, Kimberly Clark and Asian Paints.

As an Ernst & Young scholarship holder and industry expert, Sharma will lead the company’s financial functions.

Launched in 2016, boAt is the first digitally-native India brand to cross Rs 700 crore in net revenues within five years, and is now looking at expanding its product portfolio in India.

In January this year, boAt raised approximately $100 million (over Rs 731 crore) from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund, towards ramping up manufacturing and go global.

After disrupting the earwear and wearable category, boAt has now forayed into personal grooming with MISFIT and launched their line of Gaming headphones called “Immortal”.

–IANS

na/