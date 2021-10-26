Transport startup Chalo acquires bus aggregator platform Shuttl

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Bus transport technology startup Chalo on Tuesday said it has acquired bus aggregator platform Shuttl in an all-cash deal.

The premium office bus service will continue to use the brand name ‘Shuttl’. The Shuttl’s current team will also continue under their current roles.

- Advertisement -

Chalo recently raised $40 million Series C funding and currently has more than 15,000 buses live on its platform.

“We are delighted to join hands with the Shuttl team. We have shared a common passion to solve the daily commute problem, and we have strong synergies in our values and approach. We have great respect for the team and the business they have built,” said Mohit Dubey, Co-founder and CEO, Chalo.

- Advertisement -

Shuttl had raised over $97 million in a series of financing equity and debt rounds, according to reports. The startup had reportedly been struggling to raise a new financing round.

“We started out to take the pain away from daily commuters. In the process we ended up building a category, and inspiring others from different parts of the world to do the same. It’s a bittersweet moment for us. We believe the team and legacy of Shuttl will thrive equally well in the new set-up,” said Amit Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Shuttl.

- Advertisement -

The Chalo app can be used to buy bus tickets and passes, or be used to scan QR codes in buses to pay digitally for tickets.

–IANS

na/